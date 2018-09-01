Man shot and killed in Abilene Saturday morning over dispute about trash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/KTAB,KRBC, BigCountryHomepage.com)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man was shot and killed following a neighborhood dispute Saturday morning.

Aaron Howard, 37, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the shooting.

John Miller, 64, and his son, Michael Miller, 31, were both arrested on a murder charge.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Don Juan Street Saturday morning at about 10:15.

According to Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge, Howard was shot at least twice, with a handgun and shotgun.

During the incident, John Miller was taking out the trash. Police said Miller was armed.

Howard and the Millers had been having disputes about trash in the alleyway, Standridge said.

The investigation is ongoing.



