Man fired shots at Austin Code enforcement over lawn care, home on fire, APD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A visit from the City of Austin for lawn maintenance resulted in gunfire Wednesday morning and is continuing into the afternoon with the home ablaze.

According to Austin Police Department, the situation began around 9:16 a.m., when the Austin Code Department visited a resident at the 10600 block of Pinkney Lane — where code enforcement intended to conduct lawn maintenance under an administrative warrant.

“They attempted to cut the lawn for him, and this is the reaction they got,” APD officer Jose Mendez said Tuesday.

APD says during the visit, the resident began firing a gun from inside the home. No one was hurt at that time.

Officers and SWAT crews responded but as of 1:20 p.m., APD says the resident refused to come out or communicate with officials. At the time, APD says they knew he was inside and as far as they knew, he was alright.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Austin Fire Department reported a fire at the same address and shortly after, Austin-Travis County EMS said one person was taken from the scene to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tyler Strickel was working on indoor construction at a nearby business and said he first saw police cars “fly by” the area around 9:30 a.m. At one point, an officer spoke to him and his coworkers.

“He came up to the windows and said, ‘Stay in there, might have been a gunshot.’ It’s been a crazy morning,” Strickel said.

Since then, he’s heard members of the SWAT team speaking to someone over an intercom and heard flash bangs.

“This is a great neighborhood,” Strickel said. “I’m from here originally and I just know there’s a bunch of elementary schools and preschools here so it was just definitely shocking.”

A local child care center and an elementary school are in the area. Circle C Child Development Center said it was on secure lockdown, and parents can pick up their kids if they want. Kiker Elementary School on La Crosse Avenue went under “secure” status in response to the incident.

Fire on Pinkney Lane, as seen from the Austonian Tower Wednesday (KXAN)

Circle C Child Development Center (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

APD officer gives update on SWAT situation on Pinkney Lane in southwest Austin Oct. 27, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

According to Austin ISD, “secure” is used when there’s a threat outside of the building. As a result, all doors are locked with students/staff inside. Operations continue as normal.

APD employed its Bomb Squad, K-9 unit and hostage unit for help.

Meanwhile, Austin ISD says bus routes at several schools will be disrupted due to the ongoing situation, including Kiker and Bear elementaries; Lively, Gorzycki and Kealing middle schools; Bowie High School; LASA; Ann Richard SYWL; and the district’s Alternative Learning Center.

This is a developing story; check back with KXAN for updates.