Man shot by police during aggravated kidnapping incident in Abilene Sunday identified

by: Travis Ruiz and Erica Garner - KTAB/KRBC

Mario Cearda Rivera, Jr.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who shot by police during an SWAT incident in Abilene has been identified.

Mario Cearda Rivera, Jr., 45, is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $250,000 bond for Aggravated Kidnapping in connection to the incident Sunday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Mike Perry said the department received a domestic disturbance call just before noon at a home near the area of South 23rd Street and Polar Street. When officers arrived, Perry said Rivera was holding a woman inside the house with a knife.

SWAT responded, along with negotiators. Rivera then exited the home with the woman at knife-point, police said. Perry said there was then a violent struggle when one officer engaged the suspect with a single gunshot.

Rivera was taken to a local hospital then was released into police custody.

The victim, according to police, is okay but shook up.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

