ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) — A man in his late 30s was shot and killed after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Las Cruces, New Mexico and then struck law enforcement vehicles after being confronted by officers in Anthony, Texas, a spokesman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

Las Cruces police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle a little after 2 p.m. Friday that was headed toward Texas and asked for assistance from law enforcement there.

In Anthony, the subject drove toward police when confronted near Mountain Pass Boulevard and struck police vehicles, according to a news release sent out about 9 p.m. Friday.

Shots were then fired at the car by officers, the Sheriff’s spokesman said.

The driver, described as in his late 30s, was transported to a local hospital where he died. A male passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants, the Sheriff’s spokesman said.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was not involved in the incident but is serving as the lead investigative agency, along with the Texas Rangers.

