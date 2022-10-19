MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after police say he repeatedly slammed a puppy into a store window in McAllen.

Brian Peter Campbell, of McAllen, was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral stated that officers responded to a call at 11:35 p.m. Oct. 11 regarding a man “torturing a dog” at a Stripes on the 700 block of N. Bicentennial Boulevard.

The witness told 911, the suspect — who police identified Campbell — was wearing grey pants and a grey shirt. Upon arrival, officers found a man matching the description outside the convenience store and who had a brown puppy that was in distress, the offense report stated.

“Mr. Campbell stated he had only slammed the dog in the window due to him being off his medication,” police wrote in the report. “At this point I advised Mr. Campbell that he would be detained for further investigation.

According to the document, a witness at the Stripes told police that Campbell asked them if they wanted to buy the puppy. The witness responded they did not want the puppy and had no money.

“[The witness} also stated that Mr. Campbell replied by saying, ‘I do not care, I will go to the back of store and throw this puppy to the wall,” police wrote in the report. “[The witness] stated that he told Mr. Campbell ‘please don’t hurt the dog.'”

The police document details how the witness reported watched through the edge of a window as Campbell slammed the dog several times against the window and appeared to be choking the dog.

According to the record, officers had responded to the store an hour before for a separate incident and that Campbell was seen then with the dog. The responding officer of the first incident noticed the puppy with Campbell but the dog appeared to be calm. After the officer responded the second time, the dog was described as “in distress and shaking uncontrollably,” police stated in the report.

Campbell was taken into custody for cruelty to a non-live stock animal, a third-degree felony.

“Mr. Campbell also began to say ‘if I would have known that it was a felony I would have just shot the dog,” police wrote, saying he made the comment after being placed in the back seat of the police car.

Campbell’s total bond was set at $15,000, Hidalgo County records show.