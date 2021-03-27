Man suspected of shooting DPS trooper commits suicide

Image from the Department of Public Safety.

MEXIA, Texas — A man who was suspected of shooting a DPS trooper has been found dead, DPS said Saturday.

According to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, died by suicide.

Pinson allegedly shot DPS Trooper Chad Walker Friday night. Walker was in critical condition as of Saturday morning, according to the Associated Press.

Walker had stopped to help a driver in a disabled vehicle when Pinson shot him through his windshield, hitting his head and abdomen, DPS said.

Early on Saturday morning, DPS issued a Blue Alert for Pinson. Blue Alerts are issued for people who are accused of killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer.