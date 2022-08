Jimmy Whitlock (Photo provided in a press release from the Clovis Police Department)

CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department said that 42-year-old Jimmy Whitlock was arrested around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday in Raleigh, North Carolina. Whitlock was wanted for the August 14 murder of 16-year-old Jessie Villanes.

Police were still searching for a second suspect, 29-year-old Deionte Fannin.

Clovis police asked anyone with information to call CPD at 575-769-1921.