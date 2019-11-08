Man wanted for questioning in Clovis shooting death

CLOVIS, New Mexico — The Clovis Police Department on Friday was searching for a person who investigators say was connected to a homicide on Thursday.

About 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Clovis Police responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of North Lea Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Jahmall Burge, 36, in the kitchen of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit and the Major Crimes Unit were investigating this incident as a homicide by Friday.

Police were attempting to locate Johnny Ray Vigil, 26, for questioning in reference to this incident.

Anyone who may have any information about this case is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921 and ask for a detective.

(KAMR/KCIT contributed to this report)