CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department is asked for the public’s help locating Bryson Campos, 30.

On Wednesday evening, officers with CPD tried to pull him over. However, Campos, who was driving a 2005 black Cadillac Escalade, led officers on a chase and got away, according to a press release from CPD.

Officers lost sight of Campos and later found the vehicle abandoned in the area of Earlmont and Llano.

Campos has charges pending for aggravated fleeing and an active warrant for his arrest. Campos is also under investigation by CPD for several vehicle thefts and is wanted for questioning.

If you have any information on Campos, please contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.