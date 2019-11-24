Man wanted in Clovis homicide arrested in Amarillo

CLOVIS, N.M. – A man wanted in connection to a Clovis homicide was arrested in Amarillo, according to a social media post by police.

The Clovis Police Department reported on Facebook that Steven Hughes, 34, was taken into custody around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

His arrest was confirmed by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

Police named Hughes a suspect in the homicide of William Romero, 28.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of West 8th Street in Clovis around 10:20 p.m. Friday in response to a shots fired called.

When police arrived, they found Romero with no signs of life.



During the investigation, the Special Operations Unit and Major Crimes Unit identified Hughes as a suspect.