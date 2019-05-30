Man who climbed out of patrol car, rode on roof sentenced to 12 years in prison

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man who escaped from the back of a Taylor County deputies patrol car while it was moving by breaking the window and fled to Abilene through Wichita Falls in July 2018 was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Martin Estrada, 31, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbery, possession of meth, evading arrest, and an enhanced count of evading arrest.

In July 2018, Estrada was able to free a wrist from handcuffs just minutes after being transported back to Taylor County.

Once he broke a window, Taylor County Sheriff Ricky Bishop says Estrada then got the door open and sat with his legs dangling out for 10 minutes after telling the deputy, “as soon as I make up my mind, I’m going to kill myself.”

While Estrada was hanging out of the vehicle, the deputy reached speeds of 115 miles per hour and maintained a speed 60 to 88 miles per hour the entire 10 minutes.

Estrada then climbed onto the roof while the deputy continued to travel at a rate of 54 to 77 miles per hour – an act that Sheriff Bishop said put Estrada’s life and the life of the general public in danger.