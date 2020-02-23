Man who punched girlfriend’s father to death in Austin sentenced to 20 years in prison

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – 25-year-old man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s father has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Jaime Apodaca was found guilty of manslaughter and aggravated assault after a trial in Travis County’s 427th District Court.

The incident happened at victim Eric Garcia’s home in Bannock Lane, Southeast Austin, in the early hours of March 23, 2019.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Garcia told Apodaca to leave the house. Apodaca, who had been staying with the family, went upstairs to collect some of his belongings.

Eric Garcia

(Photo from KXAN.com)

He then punched 43-year-old Garcia. The assault moved downstairs and spilled outside onto the front lawn.

Apodaca’s girlfriend and a family friend were also assaulted.

The incident ended when Apodaca punched Garcia again, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete.

He suffered a fractured skull and brain injury, and later died from his injuries.

“The damage caused by the defendant in this case cannot be overstated. The victim’s daughter looked on while her father died in the front yard,” Travis County Assistant District Attorney James Winters said.

“I am thankful that we were able to obtain justice for the Garcia family, and I am appreciative to the jury for their hard work and consideration.”

(Information from KXAN.com)