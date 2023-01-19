ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen.

(Courtesy of the Texas Lottery Commission)

The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.

The Hidalgo County winner purchased the ticket for $10 at the Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery, at 106 S. Alton Blvd., state records stated.

There are approximately 23,085,050 tickets in 100X Cash Blitz. The Alton man found 1 of 8 that provided the top prize.

Claimed on Jan. 10, the prize is the largest claimed from anyone in the Rio Grande Valley so far in 2023.

But that good luck was shared by another Valley resident, who made a claim on the same day.

That resident, a Mission woman, was awarded $200,000 after buying a $5 scratch ticket during a trip to McAllen. That ticket was purchased at a Stripes, at 2900 W. Nolana Ave. Suite A, state records show.

That winner had purchased the 50X Cash Blitz game offers a $200,000 top prize.

That winning ticket was marked as lucky ticket No. 7, state officials said.