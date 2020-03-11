Man, woman, 2 children found shot dead at Dallas hotel

State & Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP) — A man, a woman and two children have been found shot dead in a hotel room in far north Dallas.

Police Chief U. Reneé Hall said at a news conference, that officers were called to the Staybridge Suites on Dallas North Tollway shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday and found the four dead of obvious gunshot wounds.

The hotel management said the four had been guests for about a week, but their stay was to expire Tuesday. Hall said that when managers attempted to enter the room, they heard a gunshot ring out.

She said murder-suicide is suspected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar