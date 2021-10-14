Manhunt underway for escaped McLennan County inmate

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate that escaped custody while on a work detail, officials said.

Deputies said that Anthony Williams, 39, was working as a trusty when he stole a Sheriff’s Office van.

The van was stolen from the Precinct 3 county work barn at 823 Snyder Road in West around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Williams was last seen traveling toward Waco.

The van was later found near Gorman Avenue, and deputies said he’s on the run.

According to the McLennan County Jail roster, Williams was booked into the jail on September 30 for charges of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Speeding, Forgery, and Theft Under $2,500.

He does not have a history of violence.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said they’re following up on several leads. They also said anyone who helped Williams, could face jail time.

Authorities urged the public to call 911 if Williams is seen.

(Fox44 contributed to this report.)