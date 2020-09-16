Many injuries in “structural collapse” incident in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS said emergency crews responded to a “structural collapse” in the 9100 block of Research Blvd in Austin. EMS said 11 patients were prepared for transport to hospitals. The “current victim count” was said to be 22.

Eight ambulances were called to the scene.

ATCEMS said there had been a two-crane collision at the location. A crane operator was pinned, ATCEMS said, and “rescue assets [were] attempting to make access to a crane operator.”

In a subsequent update, EMS said, “#ATCEMSMedics transported 1 adult patient with CRITICAL life-threatening injuries to Dell Seton Medical Center.”

EMS originally said the address was in the 1600 block of Robert Browning Street. But the address was later updated.