Marshall law enforcement agencies host ceremony to honor fallen Texas officers

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK/KFXK) — The Marshall Police Department along with other area law enforcement agencies hosted a memorial ceremony to honor fallen officers in Texas during 2019 and 2020.

The ceremony was held on Facebook live due to coronavirus restrictions.

Sheriff Tom McCool of Harrison County shared how officers sacrificed their lives to serve the public, especially in times like these.

“Large cities, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles have lost many many perhaps dozens of officers have already lost their life this year,” he said.

Other officers went on to say when you see an officer, say a prayer for them and their families as they go out and protect the community.

(Information from EastTexasMatters.com)