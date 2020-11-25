Marshall man arrested for shooting after fight at gas station

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK/KFXK) — A Marshall man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at people in front of a house on Sunday.

Terrikk Roberts, 18, is accused of getting into a fight at a Marshall gas station Sunday night. Afterward, officers say he drove to someone’s house and shot at the people standing in the yard. The address of the home was not released by police in the statement.

No one was injured in the shooting and Roberts is charged with Deadly Conduct, a third-degree felony in Texas. He was also arrested for open warrants for marijuana possession.

A woman who was with him, Kiara LaShay Singelton was also arrested for outstanding warrants. These charges included Engaging in Criminal Activity and forging a financial instrument.

