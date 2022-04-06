MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Marshall are looking for a suspect seen in a surveillance video they believe is connected with a homicide Monday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., one person was killed on the 600 block of Holland St. The video obtained by police shows a suspect driving a black Nissan Sentra pull up before rolling down their window.

Officers are asking the public if they recognize the person or the vehicle to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903)-935-4575. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (903)935-9969 or the P3 mobile app.