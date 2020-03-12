Mass gatherings prohibited for now in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Health Secretary issued an order on Thursday temporarily prohibiting mass gatherings in New Mexico. A mass gathering is defined as 100 or more people in a single room.

The order includes auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference centers and theaters.

The order exempts certain places such as airports, mass transit, shopping malls, shelters, retail and grocery stores, offices and businesses, courthouses, educational institutions, child-care centers, health care facilities and places of worship.

Movie theaters are allowed to be open however they, can only sell up to 100 seats per theater.

The order comes as many public events nationwide were limited, postponed or canceled on Thursday.