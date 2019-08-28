Matthew McConaughey joins faculty at UT’s Moody College of Communication

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Award-winning actor and producer, as well as revered Austinite, Matthew McConaughey has been appointed a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication starting in the fall 2019 semester.

McConaughey is set to join the faculty at the Department of Radio-Television-Film. He was previously labeled as a visiting instructor since 2015. He co-taught the Script to Screen film production class and developed the course’s curriculum.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” McConaughey said. “Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art, no matter the time or generation. The elements of truth and genuine joy for the process are timeless. That will always be our classroom focus.”

McConaughey earned a film degree from UT in 1993 and has since gone on to become an Academy Award-winning actor and producer. His course has become a transformative approach to teaching media production. His goal has been to teach storytelling to students with no experience in the industry.

“We are proud to welcome Professor McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty,” Moody College Dean Jay Bernhardt said. “Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators.”

McConaughey’s fall 2019 Script to Screen course will include a study of two films he appeared in, “The Gentleman” and “Mud,” as well as a guest appearance from director and screenwriter Jeff Nichols. “The Gentleman” is slated for release in January 2020, and “Mud” came out in 2012.