Matthew McConaughey says he’s not running for political office right now, including Texas governor in 2022

TEXAS – Actor Matthew McConaughey said on Twitter Sunday that he will not delve into politics “at this moment,” including a run for Texas governor in 2022.

“As a simple kid born in the little town Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder,” he said in a video. “It is also a path I am choosing not to take at this moment.”

McConaughey said he will continue to support entrepreneurs that he believes in.

