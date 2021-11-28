Matthew McConaughey says he’s not running for political office right now, including Texas governor in 2022

TEXAS – Actor Matthew McConaughey said on Twitter Sunday that he will not delve into politics “at this moment,” including a run for Texas governor in 2022.
“As a simple kid born in the little town Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder,” he said in a video. “It is also a path I am choosing not to take at this moment.”
McConaughey said he will continue to support entrepreneurs that he believes in.
Watch the full video in the tweet embedded below: