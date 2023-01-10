EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The mayor of San Elizario has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Isela Reyes, 41, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10, and charged with insurance fraud of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000.

Sheriff’s detectives, assigned to the FBI West Texas Border Corruption Task Force, made the arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says it received information that Reyes had filed a false insurance claim.

She was booked into El Paso County Jail.

According to the news release sent out by the Sheriff’s Office, the alleged offense took place prior to her becoming mayor.

