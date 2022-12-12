CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M — On Monday, Cannon Air Force Base announced two U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircraft will perform a ceremonial flyover during the National Anthem performance before the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens football game on Saturday.

“The MC-130J is a special operations staple, showing us what it means to go any place, anytime, anywhere,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander in a press release. “We are excited to showcase this specialized aircraft and grateful for the opportunity to inspire the people of Cleveland.”

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Sisler and U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Vagts from the 6th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. will pilot the two MC-130Js, the press release said.

Cannon AFB said the MC-130J Commando II is a special operations aircraft that flies clandestine, or low visibility, single or multi-ship, low-level infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces by airdrop or airland and air refueling missions for special operations helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio is at 4:30 p.m. ET.