RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are still battling the McBride Fire in Ruidoso. The fire started April 12 near McBride Drive and has jumped to Gavilan Canyon Rd. Tuesday. Officials say a downed power line started the fire.

Video obtained by KRQE News 13 showed what appears to be a home on fire Tuesday afternoon. According to the Village of Ruidoso Facebook, the fire is east of the Links at Sierra Blanca golf course, heading north towards Eagle Creek, Homestead Acres, and the airport.

Start Date: April 12, 2022, around 2:30 p.m.

Location: Ruidoso, NM Gavilian Canyon Rd., spreading north.

Containment: 0%.

Size: 4,132 acres.

Structures Threatened: Several homes, other structures threatened. Over 150 structures lost.

Structures Burned: Multiple structures lost including homes in Ruidoso.

Evacuations: Yes. All of Homestead Loop, Lower Eagle, all of Ruidoso north of the high school.

Cause: A downed power line started the fire

Total Personnel: County, Village of Ruidoso and Forest Service firefighting resources, 2 aircraft. Additional resources have been ordered.

Area Vegetation: Grasses, timber.

Ownership(s): State and private land.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Village of Ruidoso officials say there are mandatory evacuations for Moon Mountain, Gavilan Canyon, Paradise Canyon, Homestead Loop, Eagle Creek, Blue Lake Drive, Mira Monte Rd., East of Fort Stanton Rd. People living in those areas should evacuate to the Ruidoso Convention Center.

Crews were able to knock back the fire near the Ruidoso Middle School and evacuate over 1,700 students from Ruidoso High School, Ruidoso Middle School, and Elementary Schools to the Ruidoso Convention Center. “The fire did burn right up to our middle school today and our firefighters were able to, you know, life safety is their first and foremost goal. We were able to make sure it did not reach into that school,” said Kerri Gladden with the village of Ruidoso.

Ruidoso Municipal Schools have canceled school for Wednesday, April 13. There is also an evacuation shelter set up at the Carrizozo Schools. Capitan Fairgrounds is accepting livestock.

911 continues to work in case of emergencies. If you have questions regarding down trees or property damage, the Village of Ruidoso has set up the following phone lines to answer any non-emergency questions: 575-937-9016, 575-937-4310, 575-937-7647, 575-430-2792, 575-937-8196.

According to a post on the Village of Ruidoso’s Facebook page, residents are being asked to conserve water Tuesday. The village says it is limited in water “production efforts” because of the current power outages. Parts of town may experience a loss of pressure or total outage.

If you have pictures or videos of the fire that you’d like to share, submit them to newsdesk@krqe.com.