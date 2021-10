TEMPLE, Texas – McLane Children’s Medical Center celebrated a decade of service to Central Texas on Monday. They hosted an outdoor ceremony with cupcakes and bubbles!

On October 4, 2011, the City of Temple welcomed the Children’s Hospital dedicated to specialty pediatric care.

During the ceremony, officials shared how the community came together to create the hospital and gave a glimpse into what is to come for the next ten years.

Source: McLane Children’s Medical Center