WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A McNiel Middle School teacher said he is fearful of how kids are acting right now, and other teachers are too, saying the real concern is over whether students might next bring weapons to school.

Footage was sent of a fight the teacher said broke out at around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The teacher said this brawl started with two girls fighting before a teacher tried to separate the two, and the two girls’ boyfriends didn’t like the way the teacher was touching their girlfriends.

The teacher we spoke with said that’s when the boyfriends jumped in and went after the male teacher, and the footage shows punches being thrown at the teacher.

A picture sent to our newsroom also shows a toilet ripped from a bathroom floor, and the teacher we spoke with told us fires have also been set in bathrooms this school year, and soap dispensers have been torn from the walls.

The teacher told us four students are not allowed on campus after today’s fight.

In a statement from McNiel Principal Summer Bynum, just released to parents, she says: