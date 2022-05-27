TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat fire reached 82% containment Thursday, on day 10 of its burning in rural Taylor County.

The size of the fire remained the same at just less than 11,000 acres in size, according to a release from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Crews reported finding ‘hotspots in the interior on the northern and western sides’ with their drone, but said there was no threat to containment.

Firefighters will continue to increase containment, patrol and mop up hotspots over Memorial Day weekend.

The forest service said Saturday’s weather of expected hotter and drier conditions could lead to ‘near critical fire weather concerns.’

Latest fire map:

More than 150 members of fire personnel from across the Big Country, and even out-of-state assistance, has been working tirelessly for the past 10 days to control and extinguish the Mesquite Heat fire. Resources also include a Type 3 helicopter, five fire engines and five dozers.

The Mesquite Heat Fire began May 17 and has destroyed at least 27 homes and countless other structures.

A cause of this fire has yet to be determined or released.