Message in bottle, sent off Martinique, found on Texas beach

HIGH ISLAND, Texas (AP) — A good-fortune message in a bottle tossed overboard last year by a Massachusetts couple sailing in the West Indies has been found thousands of miles away on a Texas beach.

The Houston Chronicle reports James Howie Hill of Carthage says he was thrilled Friday to discover the algae-covered green bottle near High Island.

That’s nearly 2,400 miles (3862.25 kilometers) from where George and June Smith of Nantucket, Massachusetts, threw the bottle into the water off Martinique.

Hill, who was beachcombing with family and friends, says they were all excited about the bottle with a note inside dated Dec. 22. The Smiths wished the finder “good fortune” and asked to be notified.

Hill emailed the couple and received a reply Monday, with the Smiths happy to hear the bottle floated to Texas.

