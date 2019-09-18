Meth and Fentanyl seized during Amarillo traffic stops

AMARILLO, Texas – Two people were arrested on Monday by Amarillo Police after two separate traffic stops where officers found methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

According to police, officers made a traffic stop after witnessing a vehicle make several violations.

The driver and a female passenger in the vehicle were arrested for multiple charges, said police. Those charges included felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

Police said the firearm that was located was stolen.

From information gathered during the incident, APD narcotics agents were able to make a separate traffic stop and gather information to obtain a search warrant- which resulted in the arrest of two more subjects.

Police arrested David Gwaltney, 31, for felon in possession of a firearm, as well as manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine. Gwaltney was wearing a belly band holster and four guns were found in the vehicle he was stopped in, said police.

Police also arrested Jessica Capps, 24, for manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine.

Officers also located vials of liquid Fentanyl, in addition to the guns and meth, said police.

