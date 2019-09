MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – The Midland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man following a shooting threat Thursday, according to a release by MCSO.

Officials said around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the MCSO received a report about a man who threatened to “shoot up” a local business.

The suspect, Isaac Rodriguez, 28, was detained around 2 p.m. Thursday and has since been charged with terroristic threat, according the release.