MIDLAND, Texas — One person died Tuesday at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock after he was hit Friday evening in Midland County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.

DPS said Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland was struck by Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz, 19, of Conroe around 7:35 p.m. on Farm to Market Road 715 and County Road 120.

According to the report, Meza, walking north on FM 715, failed to yield the right of way to Ortiz

Meza was initially taken to Midland Memorial Hospital in critical condition then later taken to Lubbock where he was pronounced dead.