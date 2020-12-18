Midland woman shoots, kills man attempting to steal from her car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A man was shot and killed while attempting to steal from a car in Midland early Friday morning, according to the Midland Police Department.

The incident happened around 4:00 a.m., according to MPD. A woman was walking to her car in the 4400 block of Northcrest Drive when she found 36-year-old Jarrod Adron Roberts stealing items out of her car.

Police said the woman fired her weapon at Roberts, hitting him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was interviewed and released, and no arrests have been made. According to MPD, the investigation is still ongoing.

YourBasin.com contributed to this article.