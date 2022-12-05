LA GRULLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents have apprehended 420 migrants in Starr County in recent days, officials said Monday.

In La Grulla, agents apprehended 420 migrants in three large groups during the first four days of December, Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted Monday.

Of the 420 migrants, 103 were family members, 56 unaccompanied children and 261 single adults from Cuba and other South American countries, a tweet from Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said.