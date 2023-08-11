AUSTIN (KXAN) — A child died on one of the buses that Operation Lone Star has been using to move migrants from the Texas border to other parts of the country, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) said Friday.

The child started showing signs of “health concerns,” and the bus pulled over and security personnel on board called 911, the release said.

An ambulance arrived, and the bilingual security personnel translated for the parents and the paramedics who were providing care for the child, according to TDEM.

The child was taken to a local hospital to receive additional medical attention and was later pronounced dead, the release said.

“Every loss is a tragedy,” the statement said in part.

The child came into the country in Brownsville with her parents. The bus was heading for Chicago.

After being processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the City of Brownsville, each bus passenger underwent a temperature check and was asked if they had medical conditions that may require medical assistance, according to TDEM. Following this check, prior to boarding, no passenger presented with a fever or medical concerns, the release said.

Each bus was stocked with food and water, which were distributed on board and the bus makes stops along the trip to refuel and switch drivers, the release said. Migrants are allowed to purchase any additional provisions or disembark at any of these stops, according to TDEM.