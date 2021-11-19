Missing 13-year-old girl located near SpaceX

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a 13-year-old girl who was abducted on Thursday.

According to a tweet from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, Bella Martinez was located in the Boca Chica Beach area in Brownsville.

Brownsville police said the child was located near the SpaceX facility.

Brownsville police are assisting with locating the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

An Amber Alert for the missing teen was issued at 2:28 a.m. on Friday.