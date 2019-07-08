MISSING: Austin PD seeks help in finding woman last seen 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin Police said three days have passed since a woman was last seen in East Austin. Officials are asking for public help to find her.

San Juana Macias, 40, was last seen Friday evening in the area of 1105 Clayton Lane, police said.

She was described as about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

APD said she frequents the hotels along Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.

Anyone with information about Macias’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the APD Missing Persons Unit at (512) 974-5250. Tips can also be submitted by downloading APD’s mobile app for free on iPhone and Android.