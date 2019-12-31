Missing Midland teen, Robert Duncan found dead

MIDLAND, TEXAS– A missing 17-year-old boy, Robert Duncan was found dead on Tuesday.

Robert was found in the area of County Road 1230 and County Road 120, according to Chief Deputy Rory McKinney. MCSO was not releasing the cause of death by Tuesday.

Multiple agencies were looking for the missing teen, who was missing since December 27th.

Robert’s mother, said she believed her son was in the area with friends and that one friend was in custody. Although, details were still limited due to the ongoing investigation.

Robert’s parents previously said there was a $7,000 reward for him to be brought home.

(Big 2/ Fox 24 contributed to this report)