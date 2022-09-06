Alamogordo, NM – UPDATE: The Alamagordo Police Department announced around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, that missing 60-year-old Stormy Sando was found.

The Alamagordo Police Department was searching for Sando earlier Tuesday morning.

She stands at five feet, four inches, weighs 86 pounds and has blue eyes and grey hair, a press release said.

According to Alamogordo PD, she drives a blue 2013 Honda Civic with the license plate AWSH01. The vehicle has blue rims and paint chipping off.

Anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts of Sando was urged to contact Alamogordo PD at (575) 439-4300 or dial 911.