SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old boy last seen Sunday evening in San Antonio. An Amber Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday morning for Linkin Hernandez.

Law enforcement believe Hernandez is in “grave or immediate danger,” the release said. Hernandez was last seen on Timber Wolf Street, which is in southwest San Antonio.

Hernandez has brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 98 lbs. and is 5-foot, 3-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue shirt, black sweatpants and white shoes.

The person connected with his disappearance is driving a black sedan with unknown license plate number, the release said.

If you have any information on this abduction, call the San Antonio police department at 210-207-7660.