SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) — The San Augustine County Sheriff’s office was able to locate their K9 Frankie after she broke out of her kennel, but unfortunately were given tragic news.

The sheriff’s office said that Frankie was located approximately three miles from her residence, where she was struck by a car. She later succumbed to her injuries.

“Canine Frankie was certified in narcotics and criminal apprehension and funeral arrangements will be at a later date,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.