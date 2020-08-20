Missing soldier, Fort Hood and Killeen Police searching

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department asked for the public’s help on Thursday to find a missing soldier. Fort Hood also released information.

Family members of Elder Fernandes, 23, told police on Wednesday that he was last seen by his Staff Sergeant on Monday afternoon. Fernandes was dropped off at his residence in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen.

Images of Elder Fernandes from Killeen Police via fox44news.com

Fernandes was described as 5’4” tall, and approximately 133 pounds. He was last seen wearing black army PT shorts and a t-shirt with red athletic shoes.

Detectives asked anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 200-7905.

Officials put out a missing soldier poster on Twitter. The text of the poster said as follows:

Missing Soldier Alert

We are seeking your help in locating Sgt. Elder Fernandes. We are actively searching to locate him and continue to stay in contact with his Family, friends, and law enforcement. Our primary concern is to ensure his safety and wellbeing. Please contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170 or US Army CID at 254-287-2722, if you have any information on his whereabouts.