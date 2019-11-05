Missing two-year-old found ‘ok’ in San Antonio, father taken into custody

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the missing two-year-old girl in San Antonio has been found with her dad, Juan Trevino.

BCSO says the two-year-old “will be receiving medical evaluations as a precaution, however she is okay.”

The two-year-old was taken out of her home by her father early Monday morning. Trevino kicked down the door to his estranged wife’s house, threatened her with violence and shortly thereafter proceeded to assault her. Then, Trevino grabbed his two-year-old daughter and ran out of the residence, according to BCSO.

Trevino is in custody and will be transported to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

BCSO issued the Amber Alert for the girl Monday believing she was in grave or immediate danger.