Missing TX girl's stepfather flown to SWAR in search for body Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy: KTAL / KMSS ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The search for Meleah Davis is focusing on an area around an exit ramp on I-30 near Hope in SW Arkansas. (Source: KTAL / KMSS ) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The search for Maleah Davis is homing in on an area near Hope in Hempstead County, Arkansas. (Source: KTAL / KMSS ) [ + - ]

HOUSTON, Texas (KTAL/KPRC) — Houston police are flying the suspect in the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis to an area in southwest Arkansas where her body is believed to have been dumped.

Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton confirms the Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence, is being brought in to help investigators find the little girl's remains.

The search comes after civil rights activist Quanell X revealed Friday morning that Vence told him that Maleah's death was an accident and that he had confessed to dumping her body somewhere in Arkansas.

Houston police confirmed early Friday afternoon that they are in contact with officials in Arkansas and that their homicide detectives were on their way to Arkansas to follow up on "new information" received in the search for Maleah Davis.

Update in Maleah Davis investigation: Our homicide detectives are en route to Arkansas to follow up on new information received in our search and investigation involving 4-year-old Maleah Davis. 1/3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 31, 2019

Vence has been in jail since May 11 when he was charged with tampering with evidence in connection with Maleah's disappearance after investigators said blood found in the family's southwest Houston apartment matched DNA taken from Maleah's toothbrush.

KPRC reported earlier Friday that Tim Miller, of Texas EquuSearch, said he has chartered a flight Friday to Arkansas where teams will conduct a search for Maleah.

According to investigators, Vence said he, Maleah and Maleah's younger brother were attacked April 30 when he stopped to inspect a damaged tire. He said he was knocked out during the attack and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family's car were missing.

Vence reported Maleah missing May 3 when he went to a Sugar Land hospital for treatment of his injuries he said he suffered during the April 30 attack.

Investigators said there have been inconsistencies in Vence's story.