CLOVIS, N.M.– Victor Quintanilla, 32, was convicted of Accessory to 2nd Degree Murder Resisting, Evading, and Obstructing an Officer on Monday, according to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

In October 2021, officers responded to the 100 block of El Camino after receiving reports of a gunshot victim. Ivan Luevano was found with “multiple gunshot wounds” and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to the DA’s office, Beatrice Rivera learned that Luevano was selling marijuana out of his home and had “a large amount of marijuana and cash.”

Rivera called her relative Quintanilla and recruited David Valdez, of Lubbock to steal Luevano’s money and marijuana. Rivera told Valdez and Quintanilla where Luevano’s home was and left the area. Valdez and Quintanilla attempted to rob the Luevano but he refused “to hand over the money and drugs.”

A “scuffle” broke out, and Valdez shot Luevano three to four times before leaving the scene. Valdez was arrested in Oklahoma, and Quintanilla was arrested in Lubbock.

Quintanilla was sentenced to 17 years in the Department of Correction and is eligible for parole after 15 years. Rivera was sentenced to 12 years and Valdez is set to be charged with First Degree Murder.