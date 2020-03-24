More cases confirmed in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Two more Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Midland, according to an update Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say they are conducting their investigations into the two new cases, bringing the overall count to three.

One of those cases, a man in his 60’s, died from the virus, officials from Midland Memorial Hospital said.

City officials say one of the new cases was originally tested by a local provider and the other by Midland Health. The case tested by Midland Health is a pediatric patient who is currently being quarantined at home and their exposure is related to travel within the US, the release reads.

The case tested by a local provider is another man in his 60’s with no underlying health conditions.

The recent confirmations are in-line with statements made by the White Task Force and the Governor’s Office. Gov. Greg Abbott and federal officials have said that the number of cases is expected to grow in the coming days and weeks.