More than 1,000 new virus cases, 39 more deaths in Texas

Pastor Bobby Contreras, center, prays as his church uses social distancing practices to return to in-person services at Alamo Heights Baptist Church, Sunday, May 10, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas’ stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have expired and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions on many businesses, state parks, churches and places of worship. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus and 39 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported a total of 38,869 confirmed cases and 1,088 deaths.

The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19