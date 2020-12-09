More than 10,000 Texas restaurants have shut down during the pandemic

by: Jaclyn Ramkissoon

Closed businesses in downtown Austin July 21, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 10,000 restaurants in Texas have closed during the pandemic, and that number is likely to go up, according to a recent survey done by the National Restaurant Association and the Texas Restaurant Association.

The Texas Restaurant Association said 30% of Texas restaurant operators reported it’s unlikely their business will still be around in six months, and 85% of those operators stated their profit margin is lower than before the pandemic.

Sales were down 24% on average, according to the survey, and 62% feel their sales will decrease further during the next three months.

On top of that, labor costs are ramping up. The Texas Restaurant Association said 60% of Texas operators report their total labor costs are higher during the pandemic.

Staffing levels are lower at Texas restaurants, and 26% of operators expect those levels to continue to decrease during the next three months, the survey said.

The associations submitted a letter to Congress with the results as well, asking Congress to act and decide on a coronavirus relief bill.

