More than 100K Texas inmates soon to get computer tablets with apps, radio and email, WFAA found

Tablets will create efficiencies for the state, TDCJ said, and a consistent connection to the outside world might also reduce recidivism, as well.

DALLAS– In a recent announcement by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, 110,000 inmates will soon receive computer tablets with apps, radio and email, according to an article by WFAA.

“We have 118,000 inmates. There will be a few categories, some of the disruptive inmates, that we may not be able to issue to… but at this point, we would have well over 110,000 tablets issued within the system,” said Bryan Collier, executive director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Collier made comments Tuesday in the “Virtual Re-entry Symposium” hosted by Unlocking Doors– a nonprofit organization that helps to prepare inmates to reenter society.

With tablet use in Texas prisons, inmates will be able to send and receive emails, not in real time, but within 24 hours, the article said.

Securus Technologies, based in Carrollton, will provide tablets free. The company will make money when inmates purchase subscriptions to additional content, the article said.

According to the article, Texas will begin distributing the tablets to inmates at the following prisons: the Diboll Unit near Lufkin, the Henley Unit near Houston, the Hightower Unit in Dayton, Kegans Intermediate Sanction Facility in downtown Houston, the Bell Unit in Cleveland, the Stevenson near Victoria, the Kyle Unit near San Marcos, the Roach Unit in the panhandle, the Halbert Unit in Burnet, and the Murray Unit in Gatesville.