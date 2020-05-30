More than 1,500 Texas troopers sent to respond to protests

Black Lives Matter protesters rally in honor of George Floyd at Discovery Green in Houston, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd died Memorial Day while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,500 state troopers to various Texas cities to help control protests over the death of Houston native George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Abbott said in a news release Saturday that troopers are being sent to Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter that nearly 200 people were arrested Friday and most will be charged with obstructing a roadway as several protesters blocked an interstate and a highway.

In Austin, hundreds gathered Saturday at police headquarters and marched along Interstate 35.

